Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars : Highlights, score

Texans vs. Jaguars is one of the most anticipated games of Week 12. The game is being followed on Twitter by FOX26's Sports Director Will Kunkel, and below you will find an overview of the team's action on the field.

1st Quarter: Texans-0 Jaguars -3

B.McManus kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback- Texans

B.McManus 40 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-R.Matiscik, Holder-L.Cooke. - Jaguars

C.Stroud pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by T.Dell at HOU 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JAC at HOU 24. - Texans

T.Lawrence steps back to pass. T.Lawrence pass incomplete intended for C.Kirk.- Jaguars

2nd Quarter: Texans-7 Jaguars -10

C.Stroud pass short right complete to HOU 5. Catch made by N.Collins at HOU 5. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at HOU 23. - Texans

T.Etienne rushed left tackle to JAC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; C.Harris at JAC 35 .- Jaguars

C.Stroud pass short middle complete to JAC End Zone. Catch made by T.Dell at JAC End Zone. Gain of 7 yards. T.Dell for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN. - Texans

3rd Quarter: Texans-14 Jaguars -21

M.Ammendola kicks 69 yards from HOU 35 to the JAC End Zone. D.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Hewitt at JAC 16. - Jaguars

T.Lawrence pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 41. Intercepted by D.Stingley at HOU 41. Tackled by JAC at JAC 46 .- Texans

C.Stroud pass complete to JAC 40. Catch made by N.Collins at JAC 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by JAC at JAC 37- Texans

C.Stroud scrambles right end to JAC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Stroud for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. - Texans

T.Lawrence pass short middle complete to HOU End Zone. Catch made by C.Ridley at HOU End Zone. Gain of 1 yards. C.Ridley for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN- Jaguars

4th Quarter: Texans- 21 Jaguars-24