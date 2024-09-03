Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts | Week 1 Preview

The Houston Texans are stepping into the new season bearing the weight of their Super Bowl ambitions, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in a much-anticipated Week 1 divisional battle. Texans fans flocking to NRG Stadium on Sunday know that starting strong in the AFC South could set the tone for the rest of their campaign.

Fox 26's sports analyst Will Kunkle delves into the keys to a Texans victory. What's at the top of the list? Stopping The Colts' young QB Anthony Richardson.