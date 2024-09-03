Expand / Collapse search

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts | Week 1 Preview

September 3, 2024
The Houston Texans have Superbowl aspirations but what are the keys they need to start the year off right with a win over their in-division rival in week one? Fox 26's Will Kunkle breaks it all down.

HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Texans are stepping into the new season bearing the weight of their Super Bowl ambitions, facing off against the Indianapolis Colts in a much-anticipated Week 1 divisional battle. Texans fans flocking to NRG Stadium on Sunday know that starting strong in the AFC South could set the tone for the rest of their campaign.

Fox 26's sports analyst Will Kunkle delves into the keys to a Texans victory. What's at the top of the list? Stopping The Colts' young QB Anthony Richardson.