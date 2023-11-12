Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Highlights, score

As the Houston Texans take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend in Week 10 action, it could be a very interesting matchup. The Bengals won their last match against the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

1st Quarter: Texans-0 Cincinnati-7

M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.- Texans

J.Burrow steps back to pass. J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right intended for T.Boyd. PENALTY on HOU-W.Anderson, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, accepted. No Play.- Texans

J.Burrow passes to the short middle complete to HOU 40. Catch made by T.Hudson at HOU 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D. Houston-Carson at HOU 37- Texans

J.Burrow passed deep right to complete HOU 5. Catch made by T. Irwin at HOU 5. Gain of 32 yards. T. Irwin for 32 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- Cincinnati

2nd Quarter: Texans-10 Cincinnati-0

J.Burrow steps back to pass. J.Burrow pass incomplete short left intended for J. Mixon- Cincinnati

B. Robbins punts 48 yards to HOU 34, Center-C. Adomitis. Fair catch by T. Dell.- Cincinnati

D. Singletary rushed to right end to CIN 21 for 4 yards. Pushed out-of-bounds by C.Awuzie at CIN 21.

C. Stroud passes short right to complete CIN 7. Catch made by T. Dell at CIN 7. Gain of 6 yards. T. Dell for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- TEXAN

3rd Quarter: Texans-10 Cincinnati-10

E. McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.- Cincinnati

J.Burrow steps back to pass. J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle intended for T.Boyd.- Cincinnati

B. Robbins punts 46 yards to HOU 41, Center-C. Adomitis. Fair catch by T. Dell.- Cincinnati

D. Singletary rushed to the right end of the CIN End Zone for 6 yards. D. Singletary for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- TEXANS

4th Quarter: Texans-30 Cincinnati-27