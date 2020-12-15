Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson opens his first restaurant

Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies and Grill opened its first location in Texas on Tuesday, led by founder and president Sam Berry and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.



Berry, who founded the restaurant in 2010 and is left-handed, pays tribute to left-handers with his menu items.

Some of the few first lucky customers were huge Deshaun Watson‘s fans and received some autographed goodies.



Watson says today was a very emotional day for him as he didn’t see much opportunity like this growing up and wants to be the change.



The restaurant is located blocks away from NRG Park at 8057 Kirby Drive. They are planning to open a second location in January at 1010 Federal Rd. with a few more to follow.