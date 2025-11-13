Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud to miss second game due to concussion

The Brief C.J. Stroud will be out for a second straight game as he continues to recover from a concussion. Davis Mills will start when the Texans visit the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Pitre and Ka’imi Fairbairn are also out this Sunday.



Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is still recovering from a concussion and will miss a second straight game Sunday when the Texans visit the Tennessee Titans.

Davis Mills will start for the second week after throwing two TD passes and running for the go-ahead score as the Texans rallied from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 36-29 win over Jacksonville last week.

Stroud sustains concussion

Stroud was injured early in the second quarter of a loss to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 2. He scrambled for 6 yards and was hit on the shoulder near the end of his slide by Kris Abrams-Draine and the back of his head violently bounced off the ground.

Abrams-Draine was initially flagged for unnecessary roughness. But the play was reviewed and the call was overturned when officials said he didn’t make contact with Stroud’s head or neck.

Stroud remained on the ground for a few minutes while he was tended to by the medical staff. He eventually got up and walked to the sideline and entered the medical tent before going to the locker room and eventually being ruled out.

C.J. Stroud (7) of the Houston Texans gives a thumbs up after exiting the game upon being blown up by Kris Abrams-Draine (31) of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Sunday, November 2.

The concussion to Stroud is his second since entering the NFL in 2023. His first came in December 2023 against the Jets.

Pitre, Fairbairn also out

The Texans will also be without safety Jalen Pitre, who will miss a second game after also sustaining a concussion against the Broncos, and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn will also be out for a second straight game after injuring a quadriceps against the Broncos.