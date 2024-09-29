The Houston Texans have announced a $1 million donation to aid relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene. The funds will go toward providing both immediate and long-term assistance to communities impacted by the storm.

"We are committed to supporting those who have been impacted by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene," said Cal McNair, the team's Chair and CEO. "Giving back is at the heart of who we are as an organization, and we hope our support will help provide resources to those in need throughout the region."

The donation reflects the Texans' ongoing dedication to community service, especially in times of crisis. The team encourages others to contribute to the recovery efforts.