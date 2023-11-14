Houston Texans' Denzel Perryman suspended without pay for 3 games

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended without pay for three games, the National Football League announced on Tuesday.

According to the NFL, the suspension is due to "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," including during the Texans’ most recent game.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Perryman #6 of the Houston Texans runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Perryman will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Dec. 4, the day after their game against the Denver Broncos. He can appeal his suspension.

According to the league, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10 (a) that states "it is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent."

"With 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote in a letter to Perryman. "You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver. You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided."

Runyan noted that Perryman has had multiple offenses – six – for personal fouls of this type throughout his career, including during a game this season against Indianapolis that resulted in a fine.

"When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties," Runyan wrote.