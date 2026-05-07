Houston-area teen accused in plot to attack Congregation Beth Israel appeared in court

The Brief The 16-year-old arrested in connection to a plot to attack a Houston synagogue appeared in a Harris County court. According to the teen's attorney, he could be charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder. A North Carolina woman, Angelina Han Hicks, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon to kill or commit serious injury and conspiracy to commit murder. Court documents state Hicks conspired to "kill as many Jews as possible" by driving through Congregation Beth Israel in Houston.



The 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in a plot to attack a Houston synagogue has appeared in a Harris County court.

According to Spence Graham, the teen's state-appointed attorney, the 16-year-old had his second detention hearing on Thursday. The Harris County District Attorney's Office has not officially filed charges yet. However, the teen could face a conspiracy to commit capital murder charge.

His next hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

Arrests made in synagogue plot

The backstory:

The teen and a North Carolina woman were accused of planning an attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Houston back in April.

Court documents state the North Carolina woman, 18-year-old Angelina Han Hicks, conspired to "kill as many Jews as possible" by driving through Congregation Beth Israel in Houston.

While court records listed April 21, 2028, as the date for the act, Davidson County District Attorney Gary Frank warned that the threat was considered imminent, stating the investigation spans to three states and involves the federal government.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Hicks was charged with felony conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon to kill or commit serious injury and felony conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigation into Angelina Hicks

Angelina Hicks (Photo: Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office says the FBI Charlotte Field Office was notified that Hicks was believed to be planning an attack against members of the Jewish community.

Authorities searched her home in Lexington as part of their investigation.

The sheriff's office says evidence was found showing that Hicks and co-conspirators were planning a mass-casualty event at Congregation Beth Israel.

Hicks was arrested, and her bond was set at $10 million.

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Houston teen arrested

The Houston Police Department (HPD) confirmed that their Major Offenders Division, alongside the FBI and Alief ISD Police, arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the Houston area. That teenager, who is not being identified, is now charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder.

What they're saying:

Alief ISD previously gave this statement:

"As shared by the Houston Police Department:

‘On April 22, HPD Major Offenders Division was made aware of a threat directed towards certain Jewish institutions in our area. With the assistance of FBI Houston and Alief ISD Police Department, a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit capital murder. At this time there is no other known credible threat. No other information is available at this time.’

At no time was there a threat to our students or staff. The student responsible for the threat was not arrested on school grounds and discipline will be addressed in accordance with district policy and applicable law."