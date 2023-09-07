Houston police have identified a suspect accused of stealing baseball legend Reggie Jackson’s Dodge Hellcat.

Police say Juan Luna, 33, is wanted and charged with five felonies in relation to auto theft and other investigations.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to police, Luna is accused of stealing the 2022 Dodge Hellcat in Downtown Houston on Aug. 29.

Jackson announced in an Instagram post last week that his car had been stolen and said he was working with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Auto Theft Division or Crime Stoppers of Houston.