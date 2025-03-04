article

Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing someone to death at a west Houston motel on Monday night.

Man stabbed to death in Houston

What we know:

Houston police and EMS responded to a report of a stabbing at a motel in the 14800 block of the Katy Freeway, near SH 6, around 9 p.m. Monday.

They found people at the scene performing CPR on a wounded man.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The man who was killed has not been identified. A suspect also has not been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Search for a suspect

Houston police say the suspect ran northbound through the motel toward the Katy Freeway. He is described only as Hispanic with long curly hair and wearing all black. Police believe he is homeless.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.