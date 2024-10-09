A man was found dead with a stab wound in a southeast Houston parking lot Tuesday night.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Neighbors reported hearing a man screaming for help around 9:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of Selinsky. Emergency crews arrived and found the man in the parking lot, but he was already dead.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Investigators are gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses to determine what happened. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.