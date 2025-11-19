Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner to be announced today

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway offers participants a chance to win a luxurious home while supporting the hospital's mission to provide free care to families affected by childhood cancer.

The winner of the home in Waller will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on FOX 26 at the home in Waller. Other prizes will be announced throughout the day. Watch coverage all day long in the live player above.

About the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

A $100 ticket enters the purchaser to win a four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in Waller. It is an estimated 3,200 square feet and worth an estimated $493,000.

The two-story home also features a three-car garage, a first-floor study, an upstairs game room and media room, and a backyard with a covered patio.

More prizes

Those who purchased a ticket by certain dates are eligible to win other prizes. The winners of those prizes will be announced on FOX 26 throughout the day.

Sept. 17: Country Music Association Awards Fly-Away Package

Oct. 1: Ultimate Houston Astros & Rockets Sports Package

Oct. 22: $10,000 VISA Gift Card

Nov. 5: 2 CT T.W. Diamond "X" Bracelet in 10K Gold

Nov. 17: Clarity Series Balance 9 Hot Tub

How your ticket makes a difference

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is renowned for its groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer, ensuring families never receive a bill for services.

Purchasing a ticket not only gives you a chance to win a dream home but also supports vital research and care for children battling cancer.

St. Jude's research and treatment efforts have a global impact, improving survival rates and advancing cancer research.

Many children from the Greater Houston area are treated at St. Jude.