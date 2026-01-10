Two 18-year-olds killed in South Loop crash; freeway closed for repairs, police say
HOUSTON - Part of the South Loop freeway remains closed after a crash that reportedly killed two 18-year-olds overnight.
South Loop freeway closure after deadly crash
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday on South Loop East near Roe Drive.
Police say a vehicle was speeding when it lost control and struck a sign on the freeway. The vehicle then caught fire.
A Good Samaritan reportedly saved the driver from the vehicle, but two 18-year-old passengers were pronounced deceased.
As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, the freeway remains closed at the scene as crews finish repairs.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified. Authorities are working to contact the victim's families.
Investigators are looking into what led up to the crash.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police.