Two 18-year-olds killed in South Loop crash; freeway closed for repairs, police say

Published  January 10, 2026 12:52pm CST
Officials say the victims were passengers in a vehicle that lost control and struck a sign on the freeway.

The Brief

    • Police say a vehicle struck a sign on the South Loop Freeway early Saturday morning.
    • Two 18-year-old passengers died. The driver was saved by a Good Samaritan.
    • The freeway remains closed for repairs as of Saturday afternoon.

HOUSTON - Part of the South Loop freeway remains closed after a crash that reportedly killed two 18-year-olds overnight.

South Loop freeway closure after deadly crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Saturday on South Loop East near Roe Drive.

Police say a vehicle was speeding when it lost control and struck a sign on the freeway. The vehicle then caught fire.

A Good Samaritan reportedly saved the driver from the vehicle, but two 18-year-old passengers were pronounced deceased.

As of 12:45 p.m. Saturday, the freeway remains closed at the scene as crews finish repairs.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. Authorities are working to contact the victim's families.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the crash.

The Source: OnScene and Houston Police.

