Houston Food Bank hosting distribution sites for those impacted by government shutdown

The Brief The Houston Food Bank is planning special distribution sites for people missing SNAP benefits or paychecks during the government shutdown. Attendees have to register in advance. The Food Bank says over 400,000 Houstonians rely on SNAP benefits.



As we approach one full month of the federal government shutdown, the Houston Food Bank is planning distribution sites to help those who are impacted.

Houston Food Bank: Special Distribution Sites

What we know:

The Houston Food Bank has multiple sites planned throughout the month of November, starting this Saturday, Nov. 1.

The sites will be located around Houston and a few cities outside of Houston, such as Richmond and Baytown.

Those who plan to attend must register in advance. The registration asks for things like your address, household size, if you're receiving any federal assistance such as SNAP, and more.

Once you register, you'll have to bring the confirmation code that'll be emailed to you along with a photo ID.

What we don't know:

There is no information on how much food will be available at each distribution site.

It's not clear if the sites will continue if the government reopens in November.

SNAP benefit concerns amid shutdown

Big picture view:

As long as the government shutdown continues, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that SNAP benefits will not be issued on Saturday, Nov. 1.

According to the Houston Food Bank, approximately 425,000 residents in the Houston area rely on SNAP benefits to feed their families.

Featured article

Other ways to get help

What you can do:

Several food delivery services are offering assistance in the coming weeks to help those impacted families get groceries. You can click here to learn more about that.

Some restaurants in your area may also be offering free meals. Restaurant Business Magazine reported a few options around the country that were already promising free meals for kids.

Other resources can also be found on findhelp.org.