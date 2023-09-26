Buena Vista Cuban Café is the newest addition to Houston’s very diverse Latin food scene.

Owner Roberto Diaz and his team wanted to bring the authentic tastes of the island to the Bayou City to give diners an experience as close to the real deal as possible.

From delicious main courses and appetizers to classic mojitos and more, Buena Vista Cuban Café is a must-visit for local foodies.

The business i located at 4601 Washington Ave.