Silver Alert: Woman found safe after going missing in northeast Houston
HOUSTON - A woman who went missing in northeast Houston has been found safe, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.
Houston Silver Alert: Missing woman found
What we know:
A Houston Silver Alert was issued for a 71-year-old woman who has dementia.
According to Houston Police, she was last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near Interstate 610 and Flagship Drive.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Texas Center for the Missing reported that the woman had been found safe.
What we don't know:
No other details have been provided at this time.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the HPD Missing Persons Unit and the Texas Center for the Missing.