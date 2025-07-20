Silver Alert: Woman found safe after going missing in northeast Houston

The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman with dementia. Officials say the woman was last seen Saturday evening in northeast Houston. Authorities reported the woman safe as of Sunday afternoon.



A woman who went missing in northeast Houston has been found safe, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

Houston Silver Alert: Missing woman found

What we know:

A Houston Silver Alert was issued for a 71-year-old woman who has dementia.

According to Houston Police, she was last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood near Interstate 610 and Flagship Drive.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Texas Center for the Missing reported that the woman had been found safe.

What we don't know:

No other details have been provided at this time.