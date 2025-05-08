North Houston: Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen Tuesday

The Brief Joseph Kelsey was last seen Tuesday night on Cypress Grove Meadows Drive. Kelsey was on foot wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants before he went missing. Anyone with information should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (713-274-9270) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A Regional Silver Alert has been issued to help find a man who went missing in north Houston.

Houston Silver Alert: Joseph Kelsey

What we know:

Joseph Kelsey, 76, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was in the 2900 block of Cypress Grove Meadows Drive off FM 1960, near T.C. Jester Boulevard, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

Kelsey was reportedly wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants before he went missing.

What we don't know:

No other descriptions of Joseph Kelsey have been provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Joseph Kelsey's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can also contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office by doing one of the following: