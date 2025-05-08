North Houston: Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen Tuesday
HOUSTON - A Regional Silver Alert has been issued to help find a man who went missing in north Houston.
Houston Silver Alert: Joseph Kelsey
What we know:
Joseph Kelsey, 76, was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was in the 2900 block of Cypress Grove Meadows Drive off FM 1960, near T.C. Jester Boulevard, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.
Kelsey was reportedly wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweatpants before he went missing.
What we don't know:
No other descriptions of Joseph Kelsey have been provided.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Joseph Kelsey's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Tipsters can also contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office by doing one of the following:
- Call 713-274-9270
- Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net
The Source: Texas Center for the Missing