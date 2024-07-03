Houston shooting: Young man shot in head during accidental gun mishap on Richmond Ave
Houston - A young man is in critical condition following an accidental shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Houston.
The incident occurred around 2:05 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 6351 Richmond Avenue. According to initial reports, the victim and a friend, both around 19 or 20 years old, were in a bedroom when the victim began handling a loaded pistol. The friend's attempt to take the gun away led to the gun going off, striking the victim in the head.
The injured young man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.