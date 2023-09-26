Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a female around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday.

According to HPD detectives, officers responded to 10100 Ashville Drive and found a female lying in the grass on a utility right-of-way with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to provide her aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the identity of the female as it is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.