West Houston: 34-year-old man found shot to death inside apartment, police say

The Brief The victim was found dead in an apartment on Winrock Boulevard. The man was found on Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are investigating a man's death after he was found shot inside a west Houston apartment.

Winrock Boulevard shooting

What we know:

Police say a maintenance worker at the Briarwood Apartments on Winrock Boulevard found a deceased man shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim is said to be a 34-year-old man, but his identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)