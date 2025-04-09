West Houston: 34-year-old man found shot to death inside apartment, police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a man's death after he was found shot inside a west Houston apartment.
Winrock Boulevard shooting
What we know:
Police say a maintenance worker at the Briarwood Apartments on Winrock Boulevard found a deceased man shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim is said to be a 34-year-old man, but his identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call one of the following agencies:
- Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department