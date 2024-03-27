Houston shooting: Woman shot on Windfern Road, life-flighted to hospital
HOUSTON - A woman had to be life-flighted to the hospital after a shooting northwest of Houston.
Harris County Precinct 4 Office reports constables are in the 13000 block of Windfern Road to investigate the shooting of a woman around 3:56 p.m.
A woman was found shot and a life-flight was called so she could be taken to the hospital.
One person was detained, but it is unclear if they are a suspect, officials say.
Windfren Road had to be closed down for the life-flight response.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.