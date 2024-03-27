Houston shooting: Woman shot on Windfern Road, life-flighted to hospital

A woman had to be life-flighted to the hospital after a shooting northwest of Houston.

Harris County Precinct 4 Office reports constables are in the 13000 block of Windfern Road to investigate the shooting of a woman around 3:56 p.m.

CRIME: Mom accidentally shoots, kills daughter while carrying out normal daily task, police say

A woman was found shot and a life-flight was called so she could be taken to the hospital.

One person was detained, but it is unclear if they are a suspect, officials say.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Windfren Road had to be closed down for the life-flight response.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.