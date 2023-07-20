An innocent driver in a passing car was shot at and injured in Houston, police say.

According to Houston authorities, around 1:40 a.m. a man attempted to burglarize cars at a club in the 8600 block of Glenvista Street,

Customers of the club tried to hold him down, but he escaped and ran from the scene while shooting at them, said authorities.

Houston officials say the suspect ran past the gas station and across the service road. While he was running, he shot toward the group again, and at the same time, an Uber was driving by with a passenger.

The bullet grazed the driver on the arm and chest. Houston Fire Department treated the man at the scene, but he refused transport.

According to HPD, no one else, including the passenger was injured.

The suspect ran from the scene before authorities arrived, officials say.