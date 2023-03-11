Houston police are investigating a shooting that left at least three people shot. Police say a possible fourth victim was also shot.

The shooting occurred at 4900 Fuqua Street.

According to a police investigation, an altercation began in the parking between a security guard and two suspects when shots started to ring out. Two other security guards then came to the defense of the one security guard.

Two of the security guards were shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Another person was also shot, and a potential fourth victim may have been transported by car to a local hospital. Police are investigating to see if the shooting is related.

Police ask that anybody with information on the shooting contact HPD investigators.



