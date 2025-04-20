Northwest Houston: Two injured in shooting; victims drove themselves away from scene, police say

The Brief The shooting happened near West Tidwell and Bingle Roads. The victims were found at a gas station on Gessner Road. One of the victims is in critical condition.



A shooting in northwest Houston is under investigation after two victims were found at a gas station away from the scene.

Tidwell, Bingle Roads shooting

What we know:

Police were called at about 8 p.m. Saturday to a gas station at the intersection of Gessner and West Little York Roads.

When officials arrived, two males were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say the two were shot on West Tidwell and Bingle Roads before they drove themselves to the gas station.

One of the victims is said to be in critical condition. The other is recovering from his injuries.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this case has been identified.

There is no description available of any suspects.

Call with information

What you can do:

HPD's Major Assaults Division will be investigating this shooting. Anyone with information can reach the division by calling 713-308-8800.