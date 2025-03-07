The Brief Authorities were serving an arrest warrant on Willow Place Drive. One suspect fled the apartment and was spotted by a DPS trooper. The suspect allegedly showed a gun and the trooper shot the suspect. The suspect is expected to recover. The trooper was not injured. Another suspect was arrested.



A suspect is injured after a shooting involving a Texas DPS trooper in northwest Houston.

Shooting on Willow Place Drive

What we know:

The shooting occurred in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive on Friday.

According to Texas DPS Sgt. Richard Stanford, authorities were at the Willow Green apartment complex to serve a warrant for aggravated robbery. Sgt. Stanford says there were two suspects who were connected to four robberies.

Officials from Texas DPS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and Houston Police were present to serve the warrant.

Once authorities found the suspects, the suspects were ordered to exit the apartment they were in. One DPS trooper at the scene allegedly saw one of the suspects escape from a window.

The suspect then showed a gun and the trooper shot the suspect, according to Sgt. Stanford.

Authorities performed life-saving measures on the injured suspect until he was sent to a hospital, where he is expected to recover.

No officials were injured.

The other suspect at the scene has been taken into custody.

Texas Rangers were called to investigate the shooting.

What we don't know:

None of the suspects have been identified at this time.

There is no information on what robberies the suspects are allegedly connected to.

A trooper-involved shooting on Willow Place.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.