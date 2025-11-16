Houston shooting: Teen found shot on Sunflower Street
HOUSTON - A teen was found shot in southeast Houston on Saturday night.
17-year-old shot in Houston
What we know:
Police were called to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Sunflower Street, near Bellfort Avenue and Coffee Street, and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
According to police, a friend had found him outside their apartment complex and brought him in.
The teen was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear where the shooting actually occurred. Authorities say the teen walked to his apartment complex after he was shot. There is also no information about a suspect at this time.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.