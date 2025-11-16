The Brief A 17-year-old was shot in Houston on Saturday night. A friend found him outside their southeast Houston apartment complex and helped him. There is no information on a suspect or where the shooting happened.



A teen was found shot in southeast Houston on Saturday night.

17-year-old shot in Houston

What we know:

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Sunflower Street, near Bellfort Avenue and Coffee Street, and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

According to police, a friend had found him outside their apartment complex and brought him in.

The teen was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

A teen was found shot on Sunflower Street Saturday night.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear where the shooting actually occurred. Authorities say the teen walked to his apartment complex after he was shot. There is also no information about a suspect at this time.