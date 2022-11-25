Houston police have made an arrest in the Thanksgiving night quadruple shooting.

Police say a 38-year-old suspect is in custody for questioning. He is facing 2 counts of capital murder & 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Thanksgiving night shooting: 4 shot, 2 dead in Houston shooting on Baggett Lane

Two people were shot to death and two others, including a child, were wounded when a man opened fire inside a Houston house after Thanksgiving dinner.

The shooting was reported around 9:18 p.m. Thursday at 1511 block of Baggett Lane.

Officers entered the house and found a man and a woman shot to death. A 15-year-old boy and another man were also injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect, who is now in custody, is believed to have had a relationship with the deceased woman, possibly an ex-husband or former boyfriend.

According to police, family and friends who were gathered at the house had just finished eating dinner when the suspect entered through the backdoor and started shooting. Police say he fired multiple rounds and even reloaded his weapon.