Confusion over trailer led to southwest Houston shooting; 1 injured

The Brief The shooting happened early Sunday on South Post Oak Road. The shooter was accused of stealing the victim's trailer, and a group with the victim allegedly rammed their vehicle into the suspect's vehicle before he opened fire. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



One person was hospitalized early Sunday after a shooting in southwest Houston over an alleged stolen trailer.

HPD: Post Oak shooting over stolen trailer

What we know:

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on South Post Oak Road near Anderson Road.

According to police, the incident started after a trail ride event in the area. As people were leaving, someone allegedly saw his trailer attached to another person's truck, and he believed his trailer was being stolen.

The person alerted his family and friends, and the group reportedly rammed their vehicle into the suspect's vehicle to get him to stop.

The suspect then got out of his vehicle and shot at the trailer's owner. The owner was taken to a hospital, and police say he is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It's not clear if anyone was arrested. Police say some people left the scene before officers arrived.

Police didn't confirm if the trailer was actually being stolen.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this incident can do one of the following:

Call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)