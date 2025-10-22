The Brief Houston police are investigating a shooting and a crash that left one person dead. A person was found dead in a car on Comal Street. A homicide investigation is underway.



Police are investigating after a person was found shot in a crashed car in southeast Houston on Wednesday morning.

Deadly shooting, crash on Comal Street

What we know:

According to police, the incident was reported in the 7900 block of Comal Street around 10:45 a.m.

Someone called 911 to report that a person was shot in a vehicle and hit a pole.

The person in the car is dead.

Homicide investigators are at the scene.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the shooting unfolded. There is no information on the person who died.