HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a person was found shot in a crashed car in southeast Houston on Wednesday morning.
Deadly shooting, crash on Comal Street
What we know:
According to police, the incident was reported in the 7900 block of Comal Street around 10:45 a.m.
Someone called 911 to report that a person was shot in a vehicle and hit a pole.
The person in the car is dead.
Homicide investigators are at the scene.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the shooting unfolded. There is no information on the person who died.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.