Man fatally shot at south Houston gas station; three wanted for questioning, police say
HOUSTON - Three persons of interest are wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Houston in early February.
Monday night shooting
What we know:
On February 3, police were called to a gas station on Cullen Boulevard near the 610 South Loop. Officers at the scene found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 33-year-old Adam Broomfield.
Investigators believe Broomfield was shot in the 4500 block of Pershing Street.
Those involved in the shooting reportedly drove off in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Minnesota license plate LBD-112.
Persons of interest
What's next:
Houston police are looking to question three people in connection with the shooting. One of them has been identified by police as 19-year-old Demetrius Jackson.
Another has only been identified as a 15-year-old male.
The third person of interest is described by police as a Black male in his late teens or 20s.
A fourth person was also wanted for questioning, but police say that person is no longer being sought.
Call HPD or Crime Stoppers
What you can do:
Anyone with information on any of these persons of interest can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
Tipsters can also speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).
The Source: Houston Police Department