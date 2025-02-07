Man fatally shot at south Houston gas station; three wanted for questioning, police say

article

The Brief Adam Broomfield was allegedly shot on Pershing Street at about 9:45 p.m. on Monday. Police are looking for three persons of interest, including 19-year-old Demetrius Jackson and a 15-year-old boy. Anyone with information can call Houston police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Three persons of interest are wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Houston in early February.

Monday night shooting

What we know:

On February 3, police were called to a gas station on Cullen Boulevard near the 610 South Loop. Officers at the scene found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 33-year-old Adam Broomfield.

Investigators believe Broomfield was shot in the 4500 block of Pershing Street.

Those involved in the shooting reportedly drove off in a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with the Minnesota license plate LBD-112.

Persons of interest

What's next:

Houston police are looking to question three people in connection with the shooting. One of them has been identified by police as 19-year-old Demetrius Jackson.

Another has only been identified as a 15-year-old male.

The third person of interest is described by police as a Black male in his late teens or 20s.

A fourth person was also wanted for questioning, but police say that person is no longer being sought.

Call HPD or Crime Stoppers

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any of these persons of interest can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Tipsters can also speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).