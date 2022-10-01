Houston Shooting: One dead in Farmer Street shootout, police believe he was a bystander
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night.
Police say they found an adult male in the 4700 block of Farmer Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After an investigation, it appears there was a possible shootout and the victim was a bystander.
Another man was shot in the leg.
Police continue to investigate the shooting and will release more information as it becomes available.