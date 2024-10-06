The Brief A shooting on Saturday resulted in one man dead and another injured after two groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot. Authorities found shell casings and a blood trail at the scene, and one suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.



A shooting left one man dead and another injured after two groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot on Saturday. The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. at 1701 Johanna.

Police say they found several shell casings and a blood trail at the scene, but no victims were present initially. Soon after, a man arrived at a local clinic and was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Another man with gunshot injuries later showed up at a nearby hospital, claiming he came from the same location.

One suspect is in custody, and investigators are looking into the shooting's cause. They are also determining if a rifle was used, as different types of ammunition were recovered from the scene. Both victims are believed to be between 18 and 22 years old, and the investigation is ongoing.