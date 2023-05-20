Houston police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking garage in Midtown.

Details are limited at this point, but preliminary info from HPD says a man was shot in self-defense in the 3200 block of Louisiana Street on the second floor of a parking garage.

The shooter was leaving 24 Hour Fitness when he was confronted by his vehicle, police say. The man shot his weapon, hitting the assailant in the chest, according to officials.

He began rendering aid to the man he shot as he called 911.

The information is preliminary and subject to change. Police are currently investigating the incident.