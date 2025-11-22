Two killed in Houston Inwood shooting; suspect detained, police say

The Brief The shooting was reported Saturday morning on Lemon Tree Lane. Details are limited at this time.



A shooting suspect was detained by Houston Police after allegedly killing two people in the Inwood area on Saturday.

Houston crime: Fatal Inwood shooting

What we know:

Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday on Lemon Tree Lane, near TC Jester Boulevard and Victory Drive.

Authorities tell FOX 26 that two people were killed, and the suspect was detained.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.