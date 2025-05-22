Woman arrested in boyfriend's 2024 death at west Houston motel, police say

The Brief Christopher Gonzalez reportedly died of a gunshot wound at a motel near the Katy Freeway. Sheila Martinez was named a suspect in Gonzalez' death. Police say Martinez claimed her boyfriend shot himself.



A woman has been arrested for her boyfriend's death after he was found shot at a west Houston motel last year, police say.

What we know:

Houston police say 23-year-old Sheila Martinez was arrested on Monday for the 2024 death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christopher Gonzalez.

On March 9, 2024, police were called to the Palace Inn Motel off of the Katy Freeway and West Sam Houston Parkway North.

When officers arrived, they found Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics later pronounced him deceased.

According to police, Martinez initially told officers that Gonzalez had shot himself. An autopsy later determined that he died by homicide.

Martinez was later named as a suspect in this case. Police say she was charged with murder last Thursday, then was arrested in Chambers County.

What we don't know:

No other information about this shooting is available at this time.