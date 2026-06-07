2 shot, 1 killed during NE Houston family gathering

The Brief Police responded to a shooting call early Sunday morning on Bretshire Drive. Police say a suspect fired shots while arguing with the two victims at a party. One victim died, and another is hospitalized. The suspect was reportedly detained.



An investigation is underway after a deadly double shooting broke out during a family gathering in northeast Houston overnight.

Houston crime: Deadly Bretshire shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Bretshire Drive, close to Wayside Drive and Parker Road.

Police say three people got into an argument while at a family gathering at the scene.

One person in the altercation ended up shooting the other two involved. One shooting victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a hospital by another person at the scene. The victim was last said to be in critical condition.

A source tells FOX 26 that the suspect was detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

It's not clear if charges have been filed.

There is no information regarding what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Unit: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)