West Houston: Beechnut Street shooting kills one, critically injures another, police say

One person is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting that happened in west Houston overnight, police say.

Houston Beechnut Street shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Sunday on Beechnut Street near South Course Drive.

Police say they were called to an auto-pedestrian incident at the scene. When they arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. They were inside a vehicle with a third person who police say was not injured.

A nearby citizen was trying to help when officers arrived.

Houston Fire personnel took the victims to local hospitals.

One of the victims was later pronounced deceased. The other is said to be in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.