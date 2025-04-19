Houston: Man shot in the face near South Freeway, drove himself and girlfriend away from shooter, police say

The Brief The shooting happened on Reed Road near SH 288 on Friday. The victim drove himself and his girlfriend north on the highway near Yellowstone Boulevard. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man was sent to a hospital on Friday after he was shot in the face in Houston. Police are now calling on the public for any information.

Houston Reed Road shooting

What we know:

Houston police were initially called to SH 288 and Yellowstone Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his face.

According to police, the man was actually shot in the 2600 block of Reed Road near the highway. His girlfriend allegedly told police that there may have been an altercation at that scene before the shooting happened.

After the shooting, the man drove himself and his girlfriend to Yellowstone Boulevard. Police say the man's vehicle was damaged during the drive, and a witness called after they saw smoke coming from the vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital, and he is expected to recover.

His girlfriend was not injured.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time, and the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).