Houston police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two men connected to a fatal shooting that happened on August 28. The shooting occurred at 9551 North Wayside Drive.

The victim, Michael Smith, 19, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was declared dead by emergency responders.

A witness reported that Smith was walking through the park when they were approached by an unknown man who threatened Smith with a gun and then shot him. The shooter fled the scene on foot toward Hamlet Street. The witness was unharmed.

Police are searching for two men, one wearing a light-colored hoodie and the other a black hoodie. Photos of the men have been released, and they are being sought for questioning.