A Houston teenager is in the hospital after being shot at a party early Saturday morning.

According to HPD Lieutenant Willkens, units responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Schroeder Road where they found a 16-year-old male shot in the hip.

Initial reports say the teen was at a party with around 30 friends when a couple of other people showed up and were not known by those at the party.

An altercation broke out and shots were fired, hitting the teen. No other individuals were shot.

Lt. Willkens says pistol and rifle casings were found at the scene.

The 16-year-old is expected to be okay, officials say.

Houston police report the suspects were described as Hispanic males and may have left in a blue Ford F-150 truck.