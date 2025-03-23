The Brief One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a gas station in Houston on Sunday. Police say two people from separate vehicles got into an altercation and shot each other. It's unclear what the altercation was about or if they knew each other.



One person is dead and another is in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire at a gas station in west Houston on Sunday, police say.

2 shot at Houston gas station

What we know:

Houston police say two vehicles pulled up on the side of a gas station in the 11100 block of Briar Forest Drive, and one person from each vehicle got into an altercation with each other.

It appears they exchanged gunfire and shot each other, police say.

When patrol officers arrived, police say they located one of the vehicles down the road. The wounded person in that vehicle was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say the other person is believed to have gone directly to the hospital.

One of them died, while the other remains hospitalized.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved in the shooting have not been released. The wounded person’s condition is also not known at this time.

Police say it’s not yet known what the altercation was about or if they knew each other.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Police will speak with witnesses and continue their investigation. Potential charges could be filed based on the outcome of the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.