Houston shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody

The Brief One person was killed in a South Central Houston shooting early Sunday morning. An adult man with a chest wound died at the hospital; the suspected shooter was taken into custody. Neither the victim's nor the suspect's names have been released, and details about the incident are unknown.



One person was killed in a shooting in South Central Houston early Sunday morning.

Isabella Street Shooting

What we know:

Houston police were called to Isabella Street for a shooting shortly after 4 a.m.

Officers found an adult man who had been shot in the chest.

He later died at the hospital.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

Officers on the scene took statements from witnesses, but no information about what led to the shooting has been released.