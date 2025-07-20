Houston shooting: 1 dead, suspect in custody
Police respond to a shooting on Isabella Street. (Source: OnSceneTV)
HOUSTON - One person was killed in a shooting in South Central Houston early Sunday morning.
Isabella Street Shooting
What we know:
Houston police were called to Isabella Street for a shooting shortly after 4 a.m.
Officers found an adult man who had been shot in the chest.
He later died at the hospital.
The suspected shooter was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.
Officers on the scene took statements from witnesses, but no information about what led to the shooting has been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department and OnScene.