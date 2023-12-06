1 dead on Mesa Road after Houston police responded to robbery

Houston police are investigating after one person was found dead on Mesa Drive Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., police received a call about a robbery that just happened in the 8700 block of Mesa Drive near Oak Knoll Lane.

According to HPD Sergeant David Riggs, when officers arrived they found a man inside a smoke shop suffering a gunshot wound. Houston Fire pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Houston Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. At this time, Houston Police have no suspects.