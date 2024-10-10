Authorities are looking for help identifying the skeletal remains of a man discovered in a shed on Plainfield Street in Houston back in April. The remains were found on April 20, but investigators have yet to determine who the man was.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

They believe he was between 40 and 60 years old, around 5'7" to 6'1", and possibly of Black, Hispanic, or Amerindian descent. When found, the man was wearing several layers of clothing, including a black "GEORGE" brand zip-up coat, a "Cambridge Classics" puffy vest, a "NIKE" hooded jacket, black sweatpants, and white Nike Air shoes.

Among his belongings was a black pocketknife and a paperback book titled Borderlands.

One unique detail investigators noted was healed trauma on the pinky side of his left hand, which might have caused noticeable changes to his hand during his lifetime.

The shed, located in a field within a residential neighborhood, had become the man's final resting place, surrounded by his personal items. It’s unclear how long he had been there before being found.

Officials hope that someone might recognize the details or belongings and come forward. The case is listed under ML24-1572 at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Anyone with information is encouraged to visit the NamUs.gov website here and help bring closure to this case.