Third Ward: 19-year-old killed in Rosalie Street shooting; suspect unknown, Houston police say

Houston police are seeking information about the shooting that killed a 19-year-old in the Third Ward on Easter Sunday.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3100 block of Rosalie Street, near Brailsfort Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a 19-year-old man unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity will be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

There is no information at this time regarding any suspects or a motive.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).