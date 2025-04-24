Third Ward: 19-year-old killed in Rosalie Street shooting; suspect unknown, Houston police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are seeking information about the shooting that killed a 19-year-old in the Third Ward on Easter Sunday.
Houston Rosalie Street shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 3100 block of Rosalie Street, near Brailsfort Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a 19-year-old man unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity will be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
There is no information at this time regarding any suspects or a motive.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Houston Police Department