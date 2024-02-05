As Houston gears up for its annual rodeo extravaganza, get ready to indulge in three days of barbecue bliss at the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings. This contest will occur from February 22nd to 24th, 2024, at NRG Park.

Tickets are available online or at the gates to see over 250 teams compete for the title of the best barbecue, showcasing their creativity and passion. Admission prices vary by age: adults and children aged 13 and over pay $25, children aged 3 to 12 pay $10, and children aged 2 and under enter for free. Additionally, a Grounds Season Pass is available for $55, granting access throughout the duration of the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The contest showcases barbecue enthusiasts from across the region. Judging will end on Saturday, February 24th, with the announcement of winners at The Garden Stage.

Adding to the festive ambiance, The Garden Stage, sponsored by Miller Lite, will host a lineup of Texas country artists like Trent Cowie, Dylan Wheeler, Mike & the Moonpies, William Beckman, and many more throughout the event.

The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon offers live and DJ music with performances by Cody Ray Henry.

The festivities extend to the whole family, with the Carnival open during the contest hours. From thrilling rides to classic carnival games, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Even if the youth want to put their barbecue skills to the test, a Junior Cook-off Contest provides young barbecue enthusiasts with a platform to showcase their skills.

As the city anticipates the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, rodeo enthusiasts are reminded that this flavorful prelude is just the beginning. With the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ set to kick off shortly after, from February 27 to March 17.



