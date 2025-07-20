West Houston: 5 injured after driver plows into crowd at RockHouse parking lot, police say
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a driver plowed through a crowd of people gathered outside of the RockHouse in Houston.
What we know:
Police were called to the parking lot of RockHouse on Richmond Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. for a fight.
Investigators say the fight involved multiple people, with some on the ground.
The parking lot of the Rockhouse after a car drove into a crowd of individuals on July 20, 2025 (Source: OnScene)
According to police, a vehicle that was not connected to the fight drove through the parking lot at high speeds and ran over the people involved in the fight.
Five people were injured. Police say the injuries ranged from apparent broken bones to minor cuts and scrapes.
Two females and one male were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Investigators are looking at security footage from the parking lot and a video taken by a witness.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
Police say they have a description of the suspect's vehicle, but it has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department and OnScene.