Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors: Game 3 Preview

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors: Game 3 Details Date: Saturday, April 26th

Tip-off: 7:30pm CDT

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

How To Watch: ABC (national)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 23, 2025 in Houston, T Expand

Rockets bounce back in Game 2

The Houston Rockets are heading to San Francisco with the series tied at 1-1 after a gritty victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 2.

After struggling in game 1, the Houston Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who scored 38 points in the Rockets' 109-94 win over GSW.

The young guard tied a franchise record with eight made 3-pointers in this big bounce-back game.

Jalen Green's offensive explosion was accompanied by another great game by big man Alperen Sengun who had 17 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors battle for a loose ball in the first half in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 23, Expand

Rockets match Warriors' physicality to secure victory

Along with a great offense, a major key to the Rockets' win was their ability to meet and exceed the physicality of the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout the game there were multiple scuffles and physical plays, leaving tensions high and bodies on the floor.

In those moments, the Rockets never backed down with multiple players getting technicals and flagrant fouls.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the floor after being fouled by Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets in the first half in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Ce Expand

Key storylines heading into Game 3

In game 2, Jimmy Butler was injured early in the first quarter. After colliding with Amen Thompson and taking a hard fall. He was unable to return to the game with a pelvis contusion.

Since Butler has been added to GSW, they have improved on both sides of the ball and have been one of the leading defeasive teams in the NBA.

His absence in Game 2 was felt by the Warriors as they struggled to score with only one player (Steph Curry) scoring more than 15 points and their players smuggling to keep the young Rockets from scoring.

He is currently listed as questionable to play in Game 3, but if he is available, he could make the Houston Rockets' path to a win a bit more difficult.