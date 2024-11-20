Houston robbery suspect attacked woman in convenience store parking lot

The Houston Police Department is asking for information to help identify a suspect involved in a robbery with bodily injury back on Nov. 9.

Police report on Saturday, Nov. 9, around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 16200 block of Imperial Valley Drive, a woman was approached by a man who made sexual advances towards her.

CRIME: Jose Ibarra found guilty for murder of Laken Riley, sentenced to life without parole

The victim tried to run from the unknown suspect, who chased her and hit her with an unidentified blunt object, causing her to fall. The suspect kicked and stomped on the woman, leaving her with serious injuries, police said.

As the suspect attempted to grab her purse, the victim managed to get up and run toward the convenience store. Houston police say the suspect reportedly got into his vehicle and drove to the front of the store.

He got out of the car and ran toward the entrance as the woman ran inside. However, he got back into his vehicle and drove away from the store.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Police have described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes. He was seen driving a beige or gold-colored four-door Chevrolet Impala, believed to be a model from 2000 to 2005.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to contact the Houston Police Department.