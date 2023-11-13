Houston Riots of 1917: 110 Black soldiers could be granted clemency

In a momentous occasion of remembrance and acknowledgment, Congressman Al Green will deliver remarks at a significant event hosted by the United States Army and Under Secretary of the Army, Honorable Gabe Camarillo. The event is set to take place at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, located at 3816 Caroline Street, Houston, Texas 77004, on at 10:00 a.m.

The focus of the event will center on the historical context of the 1917 "Houston Riots" and the announcement of the results of clemency petitions filed on behalf of the 110 Black Soldiers who were convicted during the incident. Joining Congressman Green will be Army and Veteran Affairs leaders, as well as descendants of the Soldiers involved.

The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum serves as a fitting backdrop for this commemoration, providing a space to honor the legacy of the 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment. The event aims to shed light on the historical injustices faced by these soldiers and to recognize their enduring impact on the nation.

Congressman Al Green expressed his solidarity with the United States Army, Under Secretary of the Army Honorable Gabe Camarillo, Attorney Clyde Lemon, NAACP Houston Branch under the leadership of Bishop James Dixon, South Texas School of Law Houston, and all individuals of goodwill who have contributed to the pursuit of justice for the 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment.

In his statement, Congressman Green remarked, "I stand in solidarity with the United States Army, the Under Secretary of the Army, Attorney Clyde Lemon, NAACP Houston Branch under the leadership of Bishop James Dixon, South Texas School of Law Houston, and all persons of goodwill whose hands have bent the arc of the moral universe toward justice for the 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment. Their historic journey, marred by the 1917 'Houston Riots,' has compelled us to pursue justice and ensure their restored legacy of honor becomes a beacon for a more equitable future."

The event promises to be a significant step in acknowledging the historical significance of the 1917 "Houston Riots" and providing closure for the descendants of the 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment. It represents a collaborative effort to rectify past wrongs and establish a foundation for a more just and equitable future.



